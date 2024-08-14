click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza Owners Carrie Douglass and Scott Douglass, and Hosanna Wilder relish their win.

As remote work becomes more of the norm, coworking spaces are emerging as vital hubs for productivity and community. This year, we introduced "Best Place to Remote Work" as a new category in the Source Weekly's Best of Central Oregon readers' poll. Coworking spaces often provide Wi-Fi, printers, conference rooms and quiet spaces for phone calls or meetings.

As busy business owners and parents, Carrie and Scott Douglass were motivated to create a welcoming, inspiring and comfortable place for remote work. They envisioned a space that felt like a modern cafe or a cabin overlooking the river, and The Haven Coworking Space encompasses just that.

click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza Baleria Reyes and Hanna Wilder enjoy the spacious digs.

The Haven is a collaborative co-working space for teams and individuals that opened in September of 2019 in the heart of Bend, overlooking the Deschutes River. Its co-founders are excited to celebrate The Haven's upcoming five-year anniversary.

"Our biggest focus at The Haven is community and giving back; creating a space we want Bend to be," says Scott Douglass.

"People have told us that they come for the space and stay for the community," adds Carrie Douglass.

The Douglass' were thrilled to hear the news about winning Best Place to Remote Work in Central Oregon.

click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza Besides offering a peaceful place to work, The Haven fosters community.

"Our primary goal at The Haven is to build community and when the community recognizes our efforts, we feel proud," says Scott Douglass.

Another goal of The Haven is accessibility, providing over $5,000 a month in scholarships and fellowships, for nonprofits and individuals who cannot afford a co-working space.

"We want to have a space that's accessible to everyone and provides more opportunities to create equity for all people in our community; that's a key part of our mission," says Scott Douglass.

Second Place: The Commons Cafe & Taproom

1001 SW Disk Dr., Ste 250, Bend



