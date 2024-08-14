 Best Social Media Account 2024 | Loot the Deschutes | Best of Places | Bend
Best Social Media Account

Loot the Deschutes

By

click to enlarge Best Social Media Account
Julianna LaFollette
Lled Smith, Miranda Eubank and Kea Eubank with the "Best Of" goblet — which was not found in the Deschutes River.

What is essentially a time capsule of Bend, Instagram account Loot the Deschutes offers a look into what people have dropped in the Deschutes River. The people behind the account help people reconnect with those lost valuables.

click to enlarge Best Social Media Account
Courtesy Loot the Deschutes
A sampling of the booty found by the team at Loot the Deschutes.

I sat down by the river with the three friends, Miranda Eubank, Kea Eubank and Lled Smith, who started the account. The three founders started out surfing together, and after a few times of swimming around and finding items on the river floor, an idea came to mind.

"I found a gold ring with diamonds in it, and that was the trigger," said Smith. They began posting the things they found on Craigslist. While the initial thought of returning a lost item to its rightful owner seemed far-fetched, finding the owner of a lost meaningful ring made the idea seem possible.

The group, which now has about 12 divers who look for lost items, searches the river multiple times a week, posting everything they found on Instagram. In their searches, the group has found all kinds of treasure, from WWI dog tags and guns to dentures and 30-year-old purses.

click to enlarge Best Social Media Account
Courtesy Loot the Deschutes

With nearly 12,000 followers, the account draws in both locals and visitors who are either looking for a dropped item, or who are simply curious about what is found. Other followers will join in on the hunt – helping locate the owner of a lost item or doing their own search of the river floor.

"I think it's the detective in people," said Miranda Eubank. "It's really cool and very interactive."

Runner up: Mom What's Next?

Loot the Deschutes
On Instagram @lootthedeschutes

