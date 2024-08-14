click to enlarge Richard Sitts The Redmond Ida's Cupcake crew are, from left, Cora Arrieta, Lu Doty, owner Autumn Persinger, Redmond Manager Adrian Serrano, Henri Boyd and Manager Morgan Matthews, who oversees all three Ida's locations.

Who would think that a master's degree in art history could lead to a career in making scrumptious cupcakes? Ida's Cupcake Cafe garnered the most votes for the new category, Best Desert in Redmond, and owner Autumn Persinger says her art background has contributed greatly to her success. Coming up with so many different flavors can be an art. She was a professor in art history at three different universities in Ohio before moving to Central Oregon in 2005. Original owner Ida retired in 2018 and Persinger bought the business. Previously, she worked for about 13 years at the family's restaurant, Marcello's Cucina Italiana, in Sunriver.

click to enlarge Courtesy Ida's Cupcake Cafe Facebook Seasonal cupcakes, like the peach cobbler and s'mores, are always fun to try.

"My grandma taught me how to bake and it was a special thing we always did together," Persinger says, regarding her culinary roots. Now heading up three Ida's outlets, she says one of her favorite things is the staff she works with. Years ago, she volunteered at her kids' elementary school in Bend, got to know a lot of the kids, and as the kids have grown up, she has since hired many of them to work at Ida's. "We're kind of like a family. It's a great first job for kids, it's a way to work with the public," she says.

Persinger has known Morgan Matthews, who manages all three stores, since Matthews was nine years old. "It's a fun job," Matthews says, "playing with cake and frosting all day." Persinger adds, "It's like painting in a different format. It's fun to create new flavors."

Coming up with new flavors of cake and frosting is a group effort, she says, and sometimes customers contribute their suggestions. As many folks are already aware, customers get to choose the flavor of cake they want, paired with the flavor of frosting they want. "The customer is part of the creation," Persinger says.

