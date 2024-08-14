click to enlarge Richard Sitts Cherriee Perinne and her co-stylists enjoy providing top-notch services in Redmond.

In Hawaiian, "Ka Nui" means "The Greatest," and that rings especially true for this 10-year-old hair salon that has earned First Place in the new category of Best Hair Salon in Redmond. This translation is gleaned from Ka Nui promotional material that goes on to state, "We pride ourselves in being the greatest self that we can be. Taking the time to learn and grow as a team. We also believe that our clients are 'The Greatest.'"

click to enlarge Courtesy Ka Nui Facebook

In response to the first-place finish, Ka Nui Salon owner Cheriee Perrine says, "We are grateful." Asked what she finds most fulfilling about styling hair, Perrine says, "Making people feel good. It's a rewarding job. I couldn't do it without all the girls who work here."

There are now about eight independent styling artists who work in the salon. Perrine says when she opened shop about 10 years ago, she had one other stylist.

"Most of us have been doing hair for 20 years or more," she says. "It's very much an art. Every client is different. You have to learn how to adapt and how their hair works. There's a huge customer service element to that. We're a really family friendly hair salon and we work hard to make people feel better and look their best. Those moments are what make our job worth it."

click to enlarge Courtesy Ka Nui Facebook Making people feel good is what drives the owner of Ka Nui Salon.

On a recent sweltering afternoon, there is one other stylist at work while we visit in the quiet shop. The salon is spacious and welcoming — relaxing, even, and a cool haven from the blistering temps outside.

It's clearly evident that Perrine enjoys her work and her customers, since she's been doing it for about 20 years. She jokes that she's an "unlicensed therapist." The co-worker several chairs away chimes in, "We're hair-apists!"

Second place: Axis Salon

Ka Nui Salon

249 NW Sixth St., Unit 2, Redmond