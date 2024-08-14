click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette From left, Kristen Budz, Tobias Colvin and Sadie Taylor celebrate their win for Best Lodging.

The hotel on Redmond's downtown Sixth Street, originally built in 1906, offers guests a piece of history. The building guests see standing today was built in 1928, after the original two-story wood structure burned down a year prior.

While the establishment has served as a hotel for about 90% of its lifetime, it's certainly gone through some changes over the years. It fell into disrepair in the late '90s. Since the previous owners didn't have enough cash to fix it up, it changed hands several times throughout the years.

In 2017, the SCP ownership group partnered with the City of Redmond to share the nearly $7.2 million in renovations, doing fire suppression and getting the old building back up to code.

Although the hotel reopened in 2019, right before the pandemic, Manager Tobias Colvin credits the community for supporting the business and keeping the hotel afloat. The hotel, which focuses on sustainability and locally sourced goods, offers 49 guest rooms and several unique amenities. It has a rooftop bar and a restaurant, Terra Kitchen, which serves farm-to-fork, plant-forward cuisine, and a bar, Wayfarer Club, which was also voted runner-up as Best Bar in Redmond.

"It's a very unique hotel in a town where its more box hotels. "We're definitely unique in this market," said Colvin.

SCP Redmond Hotel

