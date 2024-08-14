click to enlarge Richard Sitts After working in restaurants for 20+ years, Claudia Mora and Basilio Serrano say running their own cart has been rewarding.

Husband and wife, Basilio Serrano and Claudia Mora, make it no secret how blessed and grateful they feel to be able to serve the hungry Redmond community from their downtown side alley food cart, located outside of Kobold Brewing's The Vault. Their 14-month-old business, El Imperio Mexican Food, earned the most votes for Best New Food Cart in Redmond.

They are no strangers to the local restaurant scene, having lived in Central Oregon for the past 20 years. Before that they worked at restaurants in California and Texas. They helped out family members who had another Mexican restaurant downtown, Cinco Hermanos, which has since closed after those relatives left Redmond to set up restaurants in Texas, Kentucky and New York. Serrano also worked about a dozen years at The Pumphouse in Terrebonne.

Besides the tacos, there's a lot more to like on the El Imperio menu.

Serrano says there's a lot of difference in having their own business. "It's more exciting being your own boss," he adds. Mora nods in agreement. "There's a lot more pressure, too. Now, you get to call this your own place. It took us years to get where we are now."

Both say they find that Central Oregonians are "kinder and friendlier" than people in other places they've lived. They also like the weather and that there are so many things to do here. However, their free time is limited, running the food truck 11am to 9pm, Tuesday to Saturday, and 11am to 8pm, Sunday. To get established, they were open seven days a week for the first seven months. On busy event days they get help from Mora's mother and sister, but otherwise, it's a two-person operation.

click to enlarge Ashley Sarvis

Besides the tacos, a customer favorite is the Queso Birria. Also, the made-fresh-daily agua fresca, orange-pineapple or cucumber-lime.

Serrano and Mora invite everyone to come check out their expansive menu and express their gratitude to the Central Oregon community.

Reporter's note: Following our interview, I was offered tacos, but had to politely decline as I had to get to another interview. With more interviews the next day, I swung by the food cart to give them a try. OMG! These tacos are the real deal! THICK, freshly made corn tortillas folded around an amazing amount of meat, onions and cilantro with lime and delicious salsa. Two make a full meal, but I was talked into trying a third and left very full and happy. It's no wonder they received the most votes.

El Imperio Mexican Food

Open Tue-Sat 11am-9pm, Sun 11am-8pm

245 SW Sixth St., Redmond