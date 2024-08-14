click to enlarge McKenzie Klecker From left, Deanne Devore, Myline Wing, Ronda Shuster, Jade Gregg and Sharona Benton.

From classic cocktails to curated infusions and delicious food in an amiable environment, the Owl's Nest in Sunriver has its patrons covered, particularly when it comes to happy hour. Sunday through Thursday 2- 6pm, in the months from September to May, restaurant-goers can enjoy $1 off drafts, wine by the glass or well cocktails and $2 off select locally sourced appetizers like jalapeño cheese dip, the Owl-sized pretzel and more.

click to enlarge McKenzie Klecker

Having opened shortly after the resort itself in 1969, the Owls's Nest is a deeply embedded part of the lodge's history. Known beyond its cuisine and cocktails for its stunning views of a distant Mt. Bachelor framed by the greenery of an expansive golf course, Sunriver Resort Marketing Director Lyndsay Borkoski says guests may even be graced with the sight of elk as they wander across the driving range.

click to enlarge McKenzie Klecker

Kelsey Doyle, Owl's Nest manager, says it's an honor to win this first-time category addition to the Best of Central Oregon. While undoubtably a well-traversed tourist stop, Doyle says the win is really significant because it is, "testament to our locals and the clients that are loyal to us." Unique offerings including trivia games, Saturday night live music and one-of-a-kind curated infusions make for a lively atmosphere. Doyle is excited at the recognition this "local hideout" has received, adding how incredible it is to see those who have loved this spot pass that love on to the next generation.

Whether one is looking for a relaxing couch to lay back on, a high-top chair to accommodate their little ones, or family-style seating for a large group, the Owl's Nest has got a spot for everyone to sit and enjoy some quality time in Sunriver.

Second Place: Sunriver Brewing Company

Sunriver Resort

17600 Center Dr.,

Sunriver

541-593-3730