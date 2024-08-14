click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza

Set on a small hill facing the Cascade mountain range, Crux Fermentation Project is a brewpub for both locals and visitors, offering refreshing beers and a variety of food trucks outside.

Non-Alcoholic beers are on the rise, and Crux Fermentation Project has created a completely rebranded lineup of non-alcoholic brews with striking outdoor-themed labeling and new names that perfectly fit Bend's outdoor scene. In a thrilling achievement, Crux Fermentation Project's NØMØ has secured the top spot as Best Non-Alcoholic Beer in Central Oregon.

"It feels great to know we got first place in this category that is becoming increasingly popular. NØMØ is brewed here at Crux. We have our own process to brew it that we're really proud of. To know this took internal skill and years of knowledge to make a non-alcoholic beer with traditional brewing ingredients that taste closest to real beer, we're really proud of that," explains Ashley Picerno, marketing and branding manager at Crux Fermentation Project.

The new NØMØ 12-ounce cans feature designs by the local artist known as "Spring Break Jake," a huge fan of NØMØ beers. The lineup includes River Refresher IPA, a non-alcoholic brew with tropical and citrus flavors inspired by Tumalo Falls; Sunset Summit Hazy IPA, a tropical non-alcoholic hazy IPA inspired by rock climbing at Smith Rock; and Galaxy Gaze, a non-alcoholic IPA with tropical fruits and piney notes inspired by star-filled summer nights under the Cascade Mountains.

"NØMØ gives you permission to take beer anywhere you want to go," says Picerno. "It allows you to celebrate and enjoy a brew that doesn't sacrifice flavor, perfect for adventure-seekers living an active lifestyle. This lineup captures the essence of Central Oregon's adventures without the impairment of alcohol, making these brews the ideal companions for any outdoor activity."

"Everything about that beer is from Central Oregon, so we're stoked to be the best N/A beer in Bend. We're all over the moon excited about it," adds Picerno.

