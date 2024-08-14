click to enlarge Wade Gleaseman As the late Warren Zevon, before he died, told David Letterman, "Enjoy Every Sandwich." At Valentine's Deli, there's a lot to enjoy.

Bend has a lot of sandwiches. Several are downright mediocre, some are pretty damn good, but only one or two are genuinely great. For the last several years in a row, Valentine's Deli has won the award for Best Sandwich and, for anyone who has ever enjoyed a lunch there, it's easy to understand why: They don't make good sandwiches at Valentine's, they make great ones.

What makes a sandwich at Valentine's great is a combination of several things. From the sourcing of high-quality ingredients to the fresh and flawless bread, to the gorgeous plating and presentation and a deep roster of varied flavors, every sandwich at Valentine's feels patiently handcrafted with care. Owner/master sandwich builder Wade Gleasman breaks the formula down in a better way than I ever could: "Fresh, simple ingredients layered appropriately on delicious bread. I always joke that I approach building a sandwich the same way I would approach a simple math problem. In math, there is a set order of operations, and if you don't follow those simple rules, you aren't going to get the correct answer. 2+(3*4)=14; (2+3)*4=20. Same numbers (ingredients), different answers (flavors/textures). And vegetables. We believe vegetables are very important."

The secret is definitely out about Valentine's. Most of the time you'll find a line out the door and dozens of smiling customers in the tables out front. There's nothing like Valentine's Deli in the Box Factory, so it makes sense, but once you try its perfect Pastrami & Swiss or The Sierra (with sundried tomatoes, provolone cheese, black olives, pepperoncinis, arugula & shredded lettuce, red onions, & fresh tomatoes on a Sparrow hoagie, topped with herb mayo & red wine vinaigrette), you'll know why people keep coming back.

Gleasman knows what's important about life, sandwiches and everything in between. What does he hope people take away from a sando at Valentine's Deli? "I hope people remember that they just ate one of the best sandwiches of their lives," says Gleasman. "We all enjoy working with each other, and I hope it shows in peoples' experiences at Valentine's. I also hope that people always remember that Valentine's Deli is a small, family-run shop that ultimately prioritizes a healthy work/life balance over stressing too much about the minutiae. There is a reason we are only open three hours a day!"

No stress, just perfect sandwiches.

Second place: Beach Hut Deli

Valentine's Deli

555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 25

541-322-2154