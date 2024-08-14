click to enlarge Jennifer Galler Owners Sara Sawicki and Jordan Busch proudly show off their award-winning wings!

At this point, Bend has so many pubs, breweries and restaurants in general, that it's almost harder to find a place that doesn't serve wings than one that does. Upscale bistros, dive bars, Asian fusion kitchens...they all have their own take on the wing, and some do it much, much better than others. When choosing the Best Wings in Central Oregon, there are a lot to choose from, so it means something that Fire on the Mountain, a Northwest staple that specializes in wings, spice and flavor, took home the award.

Only open in Bend since October, Fire on the Mountain has quickly become a destination spot for tourists and locals alike. It's hard to imagine a wing joint better suited to Bend: it has its own exclusive beers, sauces and a deep bench of salads, sandwiches, vegan drumsticks and soy nuggets to choose from. And, seriously, those sauces. From the sinfully sweet heat of the Raspberry Habanero to the smoky spice of the Jamaican Jerk to the complex mouth-fire of the legendary El Jefe, this Portland transplant has its flavor profiles dialed in and expertly crafted.

Owners Sara Sawicki and Jordan Busch know that as great as the wings and beer are, the true reason people keep coming back to FotM are the mellow vibes, customer service and the pride they take in serving sustainably sourced chicken. "We only use cage-free chickens," says Sawicki. "We think that tastes better and is representative of us. We make all of our sauces in-house every day."

Coming to Bend has been a hugely positive experience for the team, as well. "There's a real sense of community," says Sawicki. "Food is a universal language. You come in have a great meal and, just for a little bit, all the troubles of the world kind of fade away and you can focus on having a good time. It's very communal."

Fire on the Mountain has been the perfect addition to the Bend food scene since it opened, and Sawicki and company take pride in their newly crowned champions of having Bend's Best Wings.

"It really is such an honor," says Sawicki. "We look forward to being here a long time. It'll actually be our 20th anniversary of our first store opening in Portland this January. We've been doing that in Portland for a long time, and this is new and fresh and we're just excited to be here."

Second place: Chicken Bonz

Fire on the Mountain

637 NE 3rd St., Bend