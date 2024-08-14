click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette Dancin' Woofs owner Kristin Kerner, middle, is flanked by staff members, from left, Leanna, Linda, Cass and Hill.

Since 1999, Dancin' Woofs has offered a friendly place for doggy day care and training. The business has ongoing doggy day care and a mixture of different training classes, from group puppy classes and basic skills classes to one-on-one training.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette Doggy day car is just one of the services offered by Dancin' Woofs.

Kristin Kerner, the current owner, went from a client to an employee in 2004 and bought the business in 2013. Although Kerner has a background in criminal justice, she fell in love with the dog training business.

"Learning about how dogs communicate with each other, watching them attempt to communicate with us, and then learning how to bridge that gap of communication that we have with dogs... I was like, 'this is amazing, and I want to do this,'" she said.

Clients over the years have continued to come back throughout the various stages of life -- something that Kerner really appreciates about the business.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette

She's gone through multiple dogs with clients, has been there when people have lost their dogs and has watched children grow up who are now bringing their dogs to the day care.

"It means a lot to me that it really is this legacy in some ways, it's so neat to watch," Kerner said, tearing up.

Runner up: Flash Dog Training

Dancin' Woofs

63027 Lower Meadow Dr., Bend