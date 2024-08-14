click to enlarge Chris Young Back row, from left, are David Rosen, Jason Kropf and Jed Thompson. Front row, from left, are Kristina Yoder, Chloe Thompson, Philip Kirk, Kelly Barber and Dee-Anna Ramirez.

David Rosen founded High Desert Law, a personal injury law firm, after experiencing an accident himself.

"When I was 25, I was hit by a car while riding my bike resulting in a fractured knee among other injuries," Rosen tells. "When I started High Desert Law, my goal was to provide for clients what I was provided by my attorney: Someone to take care of the legal issues and create space for me so I could focus on my healing and getting my life back."

High Desert Law specializes in "helping individuals who have been seriously injured or lost a loved one due to someone else's negligence (fault)," Rosen explains. To work through the physical and emotional trauma of a potentially life-changing event, High Desert focuses on "holding the responsible parties and their insurance company accountable for the damage they caused. A settlement or verdict is recognition of everything our clients go through. But in the end, what is also important is closure and moving beyond the incident that brought them to us," Rosen says.

The types of cases High Desert generally handles includes motor vehicle crashes, pedestrian and bicyclist injuries, DUI accidents, wrongful death, brain injuries, product liability, animal attacks and slip and falls, among others.

With a local team of four practicing attorneys, High Desert's small size means it can focus on creating a personal approach with its clients — building positive change after trauma and working toward justice for all — while taking an active role in the community on both local and state levels. (Rosen is currently serving as president of the Oregon State Bar while Jason Kropf is the state representative for Bend's House District 54.)

For the fourth consecutive year, High Desert Law has been selected as Central Oregon's Best Law Firm, an honor that's humbling yet an "affirmation that we are doing things right," Rosen says. "As a lawyer, I've always been of the mindset that we can change the public perception of lawyers one client at a time."

