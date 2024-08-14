click to enlarge Courtesy Athletic Club of Bend Facebook Athletic Club of Bend has had something for everyone since opening in 1991.

Outdoor and indoor pools, numerous daily classes, sauna and steam rooms, two weight rooms and a host of ball courts... While some gyms offer one or two of those things, the Athletic Club of Bend has it all. Situated on a large campus close to Century Drive, since 1991 the Athletic Club has held a reputation as the go-to for all things fitness and fun on the west side of Bend. Summertime means lots of fun for families who come to take advantage of the seasonal outdoor pool and the special events, like Kids Movie Night. Additionally, parents can take advantage of the Kids Club program, offering arts and crafts and other activities for kids for up to three hours per day.

All year round, athletes can take part in fitness classes that include everything from Breathwork to Bliss Dance, Deep Water Fit to Thai Chi. The club also has personal trainers available for private and group sessions, and a host of courts for people who enjoy basketball, racquetball and squash. With so many things to offer, it's no surprise that one of the "titans" of this year's Best of Central Oregon is the Athletic Club of Bend.

Athletic Club of Bend

61615 Athletic Club Dr., Bend