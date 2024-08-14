Best of Central Oregon 2024

It's August, and as we write this, eyeballs are glued to TV screens around the world, watching the titans of sport show off their athletic prowess. But once the Summer Olympic Games end on Aug. 11, it will be time, once again, for the titans of Central Oregon to emerge victorious — sharing their Herculean wins with the wider world.



click to enlarge SW

From our team at the Source Weekly, that's worked like gladiators to bring you this colossus of an issue, we present this Best of Central Oregon edition!

The issue you hold in your hands represents the original, biggest and best readers' poll in all of Olympus — er, Central Oregon — and is led by the people who live and work in the region. First, readers nominate their favorite businesses, places or people, and then thousands of locals vote in each of our 220+ categories. (No pay-to-play nomination process here!)

click to enlarge Connley Sewalls Our Best of Central Oregon print cover.

In other words, it's the gods and goddesses of Central Oregon who choose and name who wins. This year, find a host of additional categories in Redmond – the up-and-comer where more food, drink and fun is happening all the time.

So if you're out in the wild and you see a business with a sticker or plaque naming them in the Best of Central Oregon, you know they're a true titan in readers' eyes.

We're having a party!



Join the gladiator pit... also known as our Best of Central Oregon party, where we raise a goblet or two to the winners. Come on down at 6:30pm on Wednesday Aug. 14 at the Deschutes Historical Museum lawn for a party even the gods wouldn't miss. Live music, food and drink... it'll be a fest worthy of Dionysus himself.

Apollo's Kiss!

Read the story behind the creation of the Greek-inspired illustrations inside this edition, custom drawn by Source intern Connley Sewalls. Look out, world — this artist is a goliath.

(Below, read stories from some of the winners)