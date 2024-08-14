click to enlarge Jennifer Galler Roundabout staff members: from left are Christine Bell, Joey Roddy, Cassie Clemans, Jenna Brady, Sara Rishforth, Julie Swearingen and Kathy Johnson. Not pictured are Jenny Cornutt and Shay Carey.

To be a truly remarkable bookstore is to find an alchemical balance that can't really be explained to someone with only a passing interest in the literary arts. Bookstores have outlasted most CD shops, video stores and video game stops and remained near-sacrosanct spaces for people to search for knowledge, enlightenment and some good old-fashioned stories.

click to enlarge Jennifer Galler Roundabout Books is your one-stop, full-service bookstore, with a knowledgable staff that is eager to help.

That mercurial combination of a staff who loves and understands books, a carefully curated selection that covers a wide variety of subjects, a space that is not only comfortable and homey, but inspires long hours of exploration and discovery and also, as a bonus, supplies delectable treats and caffeinated beverages, is hard to find. Roundabout Books in Northwest Crossing not only has that exact combination, but also feels so peaceful and welcoming that it can be hard to leave sometimes.

Owner Cassie Clemens instinctively knew that finding that balance in crafting a bookstore was just as important as the legacy and tactile connection we have as humans to physical media, and books in particular.

click to enlarge Jennifer Galler

"Our lives are really busy," says Clemens, "and we spend a lot of time on screens and listening with headphones and things. I think the reason people love physical books so much when other things have gone by the wayside is that they still crave taking a moment to embrace something beautiful. Each book is a piece of art. They stimulate ideas and conversation, and community and people really value that. People still create space for quietness and contemplation and taking time for themselves while also connecting with people."

Clemens doesn't take the honor of Roundabout Books being voted Best Bookstore lightly. "I'm really grateful," says Clemens. "Our staff works really hard. They're the most caring, loving and compassionate staff in the country. In Bend, for sure! They're passionate about getting books in the right hands and genuinely care about matching books to people." Balance achieved.

Second place: Dudley's Bookshop Café

Roundabout Books

900 NW Mount Washington Dr., #110