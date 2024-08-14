click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza The Barn owner, Daniel St. Lawrence, and the crew are all about local.

Whether you're a local, a visitor passing through or en route to the wilderness, chances are you've stopped by The Barn in Sisters for a delicious bite to eat or drink.

The Barn is a rustic, charming taphouse located in the heart of Sisters featuring a food truck lot, live music and refreshing beverages. Daniel St. Lawrence, the owner of The Barn and Boone Dog Pizza Food Cart, opened the local establishment in November 2021.

Visitors can enjoy an inviting open space downstairs in the taphouse and a small, cozy loft upstairs. The tap list alternates with offerings from craft breweries, wineries and specialty spirits, craft cider and kombucha.

"We're a community hub with a seasonally curated menu that focuses on handmade local ingredients," says St. Lawrence. The Barn aims to empower the local food economy by partnering with local farms to offer high-integrity food. From locally sourced burgers and fries to salads and more, they utilize fresh ingredients whenever possible.

"We're super grateful for the community and our hard-working, dedicated servers. The support we get from the community and visitors reflects our efforts. It's an honor and a privilege to serve this small, loyal community," St. Lawrence adds.

Savannah Mendoza The rustic Barn has become a community favorite in the heart of Sisters.

St. Lawrence emphasizes their commitment to local food as The Barn continues to prosper: "We want to continue to strengthen and create avenues for the food that's produced in Central Oregon to feed the people with the food that's grown here."

As The Barn celebrates its recognition as the Best Bar/Brewpub in Sisters, it remains committed to fostering community and connection and supporting local food initiatives. With its inviting atmosphere and dedication to quality, the Barn continues to be a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.

