19th Annual Backcountry Film Festival Returns To Central Oregon

Calling all skiers, backcountry adventurers, thrill seekers, and winter enthusiasts for the 19th Annual Backcountry Film Festival. This celebration of winter wildlands through a collection of short films returns to Central Oregon in person and indoors for the Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival. This year offers three screenings in Bend, Sisters and Sunriver. All proceeds will go to support the efforts of the local nonprofit Discover Your Forest.



Thursday, Feb 29, Bend

6 pm-9 pm @ Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend



Saturday, March 2, Sunriver

6 pm-9 pm @ Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC)

57250 Overlook Rd, Sunriver



Sunday, March 3, Sisters

6:30 pm-9:00 pm @ Sisters Movie House

720 S Desperado Ct, Sisters

Discover Your Forest is the proud nonprofit partner of the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Crooked River National Grassland. This yearly fundraiser festival helps continue the mission of creating the next generation of environmental stewards.

Produced each year as a celebratory backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 19th Annual Backcountry Film Festival film line-up is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands. All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that perpetuate access and stewardship of public lands.

Admission is $25 per person and tickets can be purchased online.

With a limited amount available, interested parties should grab their tickets now. If space allows, a minimal amount of tickets may be available at the door. Head to Backcountry Film Festival - Discover Your Forest to claim your spot and watch the trailer. Local sponsors make this event possible, including Sisters Movie House, Sunriver SHARC, Mt. Bachelor, and Cascade Lakes Brewing Co..