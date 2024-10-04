2024 Heaven Can Wait

P lease join us as we celebrate 25 years of Heaven Can Wait!



Historically, Heaven Can Wait raises over $100,000 a year to provide love, support and compassion for breast cancer patients and their families. In honor of our 25th year, we hope to raise an additional $25K for patient support programs that help provide free wigs, post-surgical bras, transportation, education of early detection and massage therapies for those in need.



Want to make an immediate impact for breast cancer patients? Share your fundraising link with your friends, family, and network, allowing them to donate in your honor even if they cannot attend. Registration and T-shirt fees cover event costs, while 100% of donations directly support Sarah’s Project, benefiting patients in our community and offering tax-deductible benefits.





The event is Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at Redmond High School football stadium. Same day registration and packet pick up starts at 8:30 a.m. Race starts at 10:30 a.m.

Heaven Can Wait draws hundreds together with a shared mission to raise funds for Sara's Project, a fund of St. Charles Foundation. Sara's Project provides education, early detection and support services to ease the challenges of breast cancer for people in Central and Eastern Oregon.Heaven Can Wait was founded in 2000 by Charlene Levesque, a breast cancer survivor. Charlene's diagnosis prompted Central Oregon Running Klub (CORK) to begin formulating the idea of a women's event that would promote early detection of cancer and encourage a healthy, active lifestyle.Your participation in Heaven Can Wait:Raises funds for Sara's Project.Educates the community about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.Encourages community members to walk or run for their health.Brings the community together in a celebration of life.