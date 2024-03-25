2024 Legislative Session Wraps Up Early

The short session started with great promise for significant investments in housing production strategies outlined in Gov. Kotek’s signature legislative proposal (SB 1537). However, the legislative process splintered the comprehensive bill and drastically reduced the proposed $500M investment intended to kick-start housing production. This was disappointing for several reasons, namely the lack of any funds directed toward Bend’s infrastructure requests. Additionally, the limited UGB expansion process outlined in SB 1537 was amended to render it unusable in many communities, including Bend, due to strict demonstrations of need.
Despite the disappointment on the housing production front, there were several wins for Chamber priorities including funding for Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) to help offset the cost of child care for working families, and the continuation of a program to ensure industrial land readiness. Additional funding for summer school programs was also included in the final budget bill.
Notably, much of the last two weeks of session revolved around finalizing details for Measure 110 reform. The bill (HB 4002) unwinds voter-passed Measure 110 by putting in place a new misdemeanor charge for drug possession, a move intended to encourage people to enter treatment programs rather than face charges and go to jail. Potential jail time for misdemeanor drug possession will only kick in if a defendant violates their probation. Significant investments to the tune of $200M+ were invested into court programs, youth prevention, community mental health clinics, treatment programs, new residential treatment facilities and other services like addiction medication in jails.
Finally, the Legislature passed significant and meaningful campaign finance reform in the waning days of session. The bill, HB 4024, is the product of extensive negotiations involving legislators and affected organizations, including business groups, public employee unions and, critically, the authors of a citizen initiative (IP-9). In addition to establishing limits on how much any donor can contribute, HB 4024 will create a system that preserves the ability of businesses and membership organizations to participate in campaigns while also containing provisions to mitigate the use of such organizations to evade limits or disclosure. It also includes substantial efforts to improve the state’s campaign finance database and enhance transparency.
The composition of the General Assembly also changed in 2024 as new leadership was announced. Early on, House Speaker Dan Rayfield announced his intention to resign his leadership post to focus on his bid for the Attorney General seat in November. Majority Leader Julie Fahey was duly elected to the Speaker’s post on the last day of session. The state Supreme Court also ruled that legislators who participated in the 2023 walk-out will not be eligible to run for office in 2024. This decision will bring a new crop of Senators into the building in 2025 with ten sitting members unable to run in future elections.
Throughout the session, the Chamber tracked 41 bills, and actively engaged in a dozen plus budget requests. You can download our full legislative wrap-up here.
Interim work and looking ahead
Over the interim, the legislature is out of session, but the Joint Emergency Board can meet for budget issues or appropriations that arise. Additionally, legislatively created task forces and work groups meet informally to develop policy recommendations for the 2025 long session. The expected focus for 2025 will be transportation funding as the state and individual communities grapple with funding challenges.
The Legislature will convene three times over the interim to make budgetary adjustments via the Emergency Board and host informational hearings during Legislative Days. New this year is the addition of Task Force Days; wherein legislatively appointed task forces provide updates and informational hearings related to legislation under consideration. These meetings are scheduled for May, September and December.
Rulemaking at various state agencies to enact legislation and/or programs created by the Legislature will begin in earnest. Of note is a rulemaking process to further codify the state’s Climate Protection Program (CPP) which was invalidated in early December due to administrative oversights. The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will begin a new rulemaking process in April 2024. Additionally, the state’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) program and rules are now fully in place, as the Oregon Court of Appeals upheld the state rulemaking process in a March legal decision.
The 2024 election season is in full swing leading up to the May 21 primary election, which will inform the ballot for the November general election. In Bend, we have three statewide offices on the ballot in the fall. Rep. Jason Kropf (D-Bend) is running unopposed for his third term in HD 54. Rep. Emerson Levy (D-Bend) has a challenger in Keri Lopez (R-Bend) for HD 53. Sen. Tim Knopp was one of the 10 legislators disqualified from a future election, leaving his Senate seat in SD 27 open to challengers Anthony Broadman (D-Bend) and Matthew Summers (R-Redmond).
The Chamber will be actively engaged with local and state partners in planning a Central Oregon strategy for the 2025 session. For more information and to stay updated on advocacy efforts, please visit the Chamber website: www.bendchamber.org/advocacy or contact Sara Odendahl, director of Government Affairs and Strategic Initiatives.
