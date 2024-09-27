31 OREGON ARTS ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVE ARTS LEARNING GRANT AWARDS

T

hirty-one Oregon arts organizations will each receive a $10,000 grant to strengthen arts education for K-12 students through $310,000 in Oregon Arts Commission Arts Learning Program funding for fiscal year 2025. All funded projects feature partnerships with Oregon schools within communities throughout the state.“Unfortunately, so many schools lack adequate funding for arts education,” said Arts Commission Executive Director Brian Rogers. “We are grateful that arts organizations are providing well-rounded education through creative and enriching learning experiences for our youth. Arts education inspires further development and creative problem-solving skills that are important for Oregon’s future leaders,” he added.Arts Learning grants are designed to support projects that provide K-12 students a responsive opportunity for learning in and through the arts; foster the exchange of knowledge between artists and educators; and impact the achievement, skills and/or attitudes of learners.Applications were evaluated by a review panel, based on project quality and responsiveness, project support and project impact.Priority for funding is given to projects that primarily impact schools in one or more of the following categories: Title 1 participation; location within a county with more than 16.9 percent of the population experiencing poverty; or location in a rural community.