 35th Annual Great Drake Park Duck Race Kicks off June 20
35th Annual Great Drake Park Duck Race Kicks off June 20

Mid Oregon
Tickets for The Great Drake Park Duck Race go on sale Thursday, June 20. This year marks the 35th year of local Rotary clubs, businesses, and community members r
aising much-needed funds for local non-profit organizations.

The Duck Race has raised over $2 million since it began in the late 1980s. On Sunday, September 8, thousands of bright colored ducks will float down the river to determine the prize winners.

Duck race raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased at First Community, Mid Oregon, OnPoint, Oregon Community, and SELCO Credit Union locations and online at www.theduckrace.com. Local Rotarians and the Duck mascot will also be out in the community promoting ticket sales throughout the summer.

Look for them at familiar venues such as Newport Avenue Market. Nineteen prizes with total value over $18,500 will be raffled, including the Grand Prize of $5,000 cash! Additional prizes include Hoodoo Ski Area season passes, diamond earrings from Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, and much more.

2024 ticket sale proceeds will benefit ReVillage Community Co-op Child Care Center, Boys & Girls Club of Bend, Family Kitchen, Bend/Redmond Habitat for Humanity and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery.

The Great Drake Park Duck Race is presented by local Rotary clubs and sponsored by Credit Unions Working Together (First Community, Mid Oregon, Oregon Community, OnPoint, and SELCO Credit Unions).

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

