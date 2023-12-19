Andy Warhol's Endangered Species Exhibition Open At High Desert Museum

The much-anticipated exhibition Andy Warhol's Endangered Species: From the Collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation is officially open at the High Desert Museum.
Todd Carey
A key component of the Museum's yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, Andy Warhol's Endangered Species showcases the Pop Art icon's complete Endangered Species series (1983), as well as select works from Warhol's Skull series, Vanishing Animals series and one of his most iconic Marilyn Monroe works.
Andy Warhol's Endangered Species: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation through April 7, 2024
Open daily, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Experience Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan
Get behind the lens with Ronan Donovan while exploring the National Geographic Museum and Museum of Wildlife Art exhibition Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan — also now open at the High Desert Museum.
Through his photographs, Donovan documented wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the high Canadian Arctic to better understand how conflict between wolves and humans influenced their behavior.
Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan
Open daily until February 11, 2024
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Free with Museum admission
