Andy Warhol's Endangered Species Exhibition Open At High Desert Museum

The much-anticipated exhibition Andy Warhol's Endangered Species: From the Collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation is officially open at the High Desert Museum.





Todd Carey

A key component of the Museum's yearlong recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, Andy Warhol's Endangered Species showcases the Pop Art icon's complete Endangered Species series (1983), as well as select works from Warhol's Skull series, Vanishing Animals series and one of his most iconic Marilyn Monroe works.

﻿

Andy Warhol's Endangered Species: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation through April 7, 2024

Open daily, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm