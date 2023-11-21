Angie Chown Named 2023 OSCA School Counselor Of The Year

A

"What sets Angie apart is the ability to connect with all members of a student’s team. This includes parents, grandparents, outside counselors and community agencies.She frequently contacts team members to gather student information including counseling progress, medical and social-emotional needs. From the information she collects, she creates next steps for student success. This level of communication consistently goes above and beyond expectations and demonstrates a dedication to her work that is truly commendable," states Colleen Chamberlain, Principal, Sage Elementary.

ngie Chown, school counselor at Sage Elementary in Redmond, Oregon has been named the 2023 Oregon School Counselor of the Year by the Oregon School Counselor Association (OSCA). Chown, a graduate of Pacific University & Oregon State University -Cascades, has been a counselor for eleven years and has been with Sage Elementary since 2012.The award honors the professional school counselor who devotes their career to serving as advocates for students by addressing their academic and social/emotional development as well as career and college readiness.