Apply Before March 7 For Bend Cultural Tourism Fund Grants

By

The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, a Visit Bend project, is still accepting applications for its annual grant program. The project was created to enhance and support Bend’s cultural opportunities and offerings.

Courtesy Visit Bend

The BCTF helps organizations, from musical productions to art exhibits to film festivals and more, leverage marketing resources to attract more cultural tourists during the shoulder seasons and winter months. Have an idea for a cultural opportunity with the potential to draw visitors to Bend? Check out the grant application link below to learn more. Applicants are encouraged to contact the program administrator to see if your project fits within the program guidelines.
The 2024 application period closes March 7, 2024.

Apply HERE.

