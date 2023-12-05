Artist Applications Open Now For 2024 Sunriver Art Fair

Artist applications for the 14th Sunriver Art Fair opened December 1, 2023 and close on March 9, 2024. The art fair is a nationally recognized, juried fine arts and crafts event which returns to Sunriver August 9011, 2024.







Sunriver Art Fair 14th Sunriver Art Fair Returns August 9-11, 2024

The fair is presented by the Sunriver Women’s Club. The annual event is an opportunity for area residents and visitors to shop for unique, high-quality art directly from the artists in

a vibrant open-air event.

Net proceeds support Sunriver’s community grant program for nonprofits providing essential services in south Deschutes County.

Local artists may apply HERE or visit www.sunriverartfair.org for more information.