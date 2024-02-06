Avelo Airlines Extends West Coast Schedule Through Mid-June

Avelo Airlines has announced it is extending the airline’s West Coast schedule through mid-June. Avelo Customers can now book spring and summer travel to 16 popular destinations through June 11, 2024, at aveloair.com.
Avelo will continue to serve all 16 destinations in its West Coast network including RDM in Redmond.
Oregon:
- Bend / Redmond (RDM)
- Eugene (EUG)
- Medford / Rogue Valley (MFR)
- Portland / Salem (SLE)
California:
- Bay Area / Sonoma (STS)
- Eureka/ Arcata (ACV)
- Los Angeles / Burbank (BUR)
- Palm Springs (PSP)
- Redding (RDD)
Colorado:
- Colorado Springs (COS)
Idaho:
- Boise (BOI)
- Montana:
- Bozeman / Yellowstone (BZN)
- Kalispell (FCA)
Nevada:
- Las Vegas (LAS)
Texas:
- Brownsville / South Padre Island (BRO)
Washington:
- Pasco / Tri-Cities (PSC)
Since taking flight nearly three years ago, Avelo has flown 4 million customers on 30,000 flights.
All Avelo flights are nonstop and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. Avelo customers can change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with a child 13 and under who will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.
This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.