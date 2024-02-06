Avelo Airlines Extends West Coast Schedule Through Mid-June

Avelo Airlines has announced it is extending the airline’s West Coast schedule through mid-June. Avelo Customers can now book spring and summer travel to 16 popular destinations through June 11, 2024, at aveloair.com.





Avelo Airlines Head of Network Planning Trevor Yealy said, “We are pleased to extend Avelo’s West Coast schedule as our customers begin making their spring and summer travel plans. We are anticipating another busy travel season and are excited to offer this opportunity to get a head start on planning a relaxing trip with family and friends this spring and summer.”



Avelo will continue to serve all 16 destinations in its West Coast network including RDM in Redmond.



Oregon: Bend / Redmond (RDM)

Eugene (EUG)

Medford / Rogue Valley (MFR)

Portland / Salem (SLE) California: Bay Area / Sonoma (STS)

Eureka/ Arcata (ACV)

Los Angeles / Burbank (BUR)

Palm Springs (PSP)

Redding (RDD) Colorado: Colorado Springs (COS) Idaho: Boise (BOI)

Montana:

Bozeman / Yellowstone (BZN)

Kalispell (FCA) Nevada: Las Vegas (LAS) Texas: Brownsville / South Padre Island (BRO) Washington: Pasco / Tri-Cities (PSC)

Since taking flight nearly three years ago, Avelo has flown 4 million customers on 30,000 flights.

All Avelo flights are nonstop and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. Avelo customers can change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with a child 13 and under who will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.



