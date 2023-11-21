 Avelo Airlines Returns Seasonal Flights From Central Oregon To Palm Springs | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Avelo Airlines Returns Seasonal Flights From Central Oregon To Palm Springs

Avelo Airlines announces the return of nonstop service from Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) – one year after launching the exclusive seasonal service. Avelo is the only airline that flies nonstop between Central Oregon and Palm Springs.

Avelo Airlines

In November 2022, Avelo Airlines launched seasonal nonstop service between RDM and PSP. Since launching the seasonal route, Avelo has flown over 13,000 Customers between Palm Springs and RDM.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We’ve been very encouraged by the customer response Avelo has received since launching our exclusive seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs."

Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch said, “On behalf of the Central Oregon community I would like to express our deep appreciation to Avelo, for providing direct service to Palm Springs. The ability to fly to Palm Springs directly has brought much joy to those who have made the trip.”

The PSP-RDM route operates twice-weekly (Thursday and Sunday) with an additional day (Tuesday) added over the Christmas holiday.

Get information on special first-anniversary one-way fares between RDM and PSP  at AveloAir.com.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.


