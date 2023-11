T

Bend Boarding Babes

Bend Boarding Babes Calendar Release Party for Saving Grace

River's Place Tap House

Saturday, Nov. 18th 7p.m.

he Bend Boarding Babes are a group of women from every corner of the world who share a passion for paddle boarding in Central Oregon. The group has collectively worked to create what they're calling a "love-filled, fun, empowering" 2024 calendar with proceeds to benefit Saving Grace of Central Oregon . The Calendar Release Party on Saturday, November 18th will feature live music, vendors and a chance to meet the Bend Boarding Babes. More info