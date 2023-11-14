 Bend Boarding Babes Calendar Release Party For Saving Grace | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Boarding Babes Calendar Release Party For Saving Grace

The Bend Boarding Babes are a group of women from every corner of the world who share a passion for paddle boarding in Central Oregon. The group has collectively worked to create what they're calling a "love-filled, fun, empowering" 2024 calendar with proceeds to benefit Saving Grace of Central Oregon.  The Calendar Release Party on Saturday, November 18th will feature live music, vendors and a chance to meet the Bend Boarding Babes.  More info.

River's Place Tap House
Saturday, Nov. 18th 7p.m.
