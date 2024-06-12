 Bend Chamber Announces Leadership Bend Class of 2024 Graduates | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Bend Chamber Announces Leadership Bend Class of 2024 Graduates

The Bend Chamber, in partnership with Taylor Northwest, is pleased to announce the Leadership Bend Class of 2024 graduates. Twenty-nine outstanding individuals formally graduated from the Leadership Bend program on June 11, 2024.

“It has been an absolute delight to accompany the Class of 2024 on their leadership journey. Throughout our time together, they demonstrated deep curiosity and a true willingness to learn and grow,” shared Talena Barker, Bend Chamber Vice President of Leadership Development.

“They now join hundreds of alumni serving in key leadership roles across the region, bringing their diverse skill sets to benefit our community in a myriad of ways.” These participants come from a wide variety of backgrounds and industries, and differing lengths of time living in Central Oregon.

What they all have in common is a commitment to Bend and our region, and a willingness to work collaboratively to create a strong future for all. Over nine months, they spent more than 90 class hours learning about local challenges and opportunities firsthand from decision makers, and through interactive work. 

They additionally completed three impact projects outside of class hours and carved out time to connect and nurture their relationships with each other.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 12-19, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation