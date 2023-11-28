Bend Chamber Invites Businesses To Take Transportation Fee Survey

The Bend Chamber invites all businesses to take a brief survey regarding a potential Transportation Fee from the City of Bend. This would be a new recurring fee on utility bills that would be used to pay for transportation maintenance and improvements, according to the City. The City Council plans to vote on the fee in the coming month.

According to the City of Bend, the Transportation Fee will:



1. Protect investments made in Bend’s transportation system with cost-effective preventative maintenance

2. Support more frequent year-round maintenance on priority streets, bike lanes, roundabouts, bridges and key routes

3. Fund equipment for multi-modal maintenance

4. Pay for an expanded path maintenance and sidewalk infill program

5. Sustain expanded operations and engineering staff to support these programs into the future.

The City contends this fee is in response to rising transportation maintenance and construction costs, reductions in traditional sources of transportation maintenance funding, and maintaining the quality of the City’s growing transportation network.

