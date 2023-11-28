 Bend Chamber Invites Businesses To Take Transportation Fee Survey | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Bend Chamber Invites Businesses To Take Transportation Fee Survey

By

The Bend Chamber invites all businesses to take a brief survey regarding a potential Transportation Fee from the City of Bend. This would be a new recurring fee on utility bills that would be used to pay for transportation maintenance and improvements, according to the City. The City Council plans to vote on the fee in the coming month.

click to enlarge Bend Chamber Invites Businesses To Take Transportation Fee Survey
Bend Chamber


According to the City of Bend, the Transportation Fee will:

1. Protect investments made in Bend’s transportation system with cost-effective preventative maintenance

2. Support more frequent year-round maintenance on priority streets, bike lanes, roundabouts, bridges and key routes

3. Fund equipment for multi-modal maintenance

4. Pay for an expanded path maintenance and sidewalk infill program

5. Sustain expanded operations and engineering staff to support these programs into the future.

The City contends this fee is in response to rising transportation maintenance and construction costs, reductions in traditional sources of transportation maintenance funding, and maintaining the quality of the City’s growing transportation network.

If you’d like to provide more in-depth feedback to Bend Economic Development Advisory Board (BEDAB), please send any written comments to [email protected] or attend the BEDAB meeting on Monday, December 4, at noon in Council Chambers at Bend City Hall in person or remotely via this link, to provide public comment.

Take the SURVEY HERE.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.


Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Bend Chamber

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 22- 4, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation