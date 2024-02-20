Bend Dermatology Clinic Opens New Redmond Location

Bend Dermatology Clinic’s new, modern facility at 440 NW Maple Ave. opened Monday, Feb. 17 and began accepting patients immediately. The new 5,134-square foot facility more than doubles care capacity with an additional two exam rooms and three Mohs Micrographic Surgery rooms, allowing providers to accommodate the ever-increasing need for dermatological care in the Central Oregon region.



click to enlarge Bend Dermatology

Six dermatology providers, including a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs Micrographic Surgeon, three additional board-certified dermatologists, and two advanced practitioners are treating patients of all ages for medical dermatology conditions of the hair, skin and nails, as well as cosmetic injections.

“The opening of our new facility is perfect timing as more members of our community plan to get outside and pay more attention to skin health as we approach the warmer months. Oregon is in the top third of states for melanoma diagnoses each year and expanding our space allows us to offer a full spectrum of best-in-class dermatological care to even more residents in Central Oregon,” said Dr. William Delgado, Bend Dermatology Clinic medical director, board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon. “For nearly 45 years, we have been a trusted medical partner to our community, and we will continue to provide the highest quality care and education from our new location using the latest technology and knowledge.”

The new building is located at the corner of NW 4th Street and NW Maple Avenue, just a short distance from its interim location on NW Larch Avenue. For patients traveling south on NW 6th Steet, turn left on NW Maple Avenue. For patients traveling north on NW 6th Street, turn right on NW Maple Avenue. Patients can access the building from the Maple Avenue entrance south of Walmart.

To schedule an appointment, visit BendDerm.com or call 541.382.5712.