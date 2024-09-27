 Bend Fire and Rescue to Host Community Open House on September 28 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

Bend Fire and Rescue to Host Community Open House on September 28

Bend Fire & Rescue would like to invite the community to a family-friendly open house on Saturday, September 28, from 10:00am to 1:00pm. The event will be held at the North Fire Station, 63377 Jamison St.

This exciting event will have fun activities for all ages, including free ice cream and coffee, opportunities to meet firefighters and community partners, and a chance to climb aboard a fire engine!

click to enlarge Bend Fire and Rescue to Host Community Open House on September 28
Bend Fire and Rescue

With live demonstrations on smoke alarms and kitchen fires safety, it will be a fun and educational day. Bring the whole family and join us to learn about wildfire and home safety with Bend Fire & Rescue.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.
More Business News
All Business
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 25- 2, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation