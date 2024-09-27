Bend Fire and Rescue to Host Community Open House on September 28

B

click to enlarge Bend Fire and Rescue

end Fire & Rescue would like to invite the community to a family-friendly open house on Saturday, September 28, from 10:00am to 1:00pm. The event will be held at the North Fire Station, 63377 Jamison St.This exciting event will have fun activities for all ages, including free ice cream and coffee, opportunities to meet firefighters and community partners, and a chance to climb aboard a fire engine!With live demonstrations on smoke alarms and kitchen fires safety, it will be a fun and educational day. Bring the whole family and join us to learn about wildfire and home safety with Bend Fire & Rescue.