Bend-Redmond Habitat For Humanity Announces $50K Matching Gift

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity announced a $50,000 matching gift campaign thanks to a donation from the TallTreeTrust. This is the second year of their matching pledge, which will match community donations up to $50,000 per year over three years.

The TallTreeTrust was established to support environmentally sustainable work in Central Oregon, ensuring that generations to come are able to enjoy the trails, rivers and tall trees as much as we do today. We are strong supporters of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity's environmentally sustainable mission, not only in building green affordable home, but also with the ReStore's model of reselling household items rather than filling our landfill. It is an honor to support their work," said Andrea and Timothy of The TallTreeTrust.



Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated the culmination of its successful capital campaign to raise $4M and build 40 homes since 2021. This matching gift will kick off a new annual fundraising drive for Habitat, which aims to raise $1.5 million to help build its next 20 homes. Habitat leverages grants and fundraising to cover the difference between construction costs and what a working-class household can afford.





Bend home prices have increased more than 30% in the last three years, and October 2023’s median home price was $735,000. In Redmond prices have increased by more than 40% over that same period, with the current median price at $520,000. In comparison, a typical Habitat for Humanity family can afford a mortgage of about $200,000. Funds raised enable Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity to build more homes and ensure that hardworking locals are able to live and work in the community.





“Andrea and Timothy understand that it is more difficult than ever for working class families to find a pathway to homeownership in Bend and Redmond. Their incredible generosity will impact generations of our families,” said Carly Colgan, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s CEO.



To donate to the Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, click HERE.