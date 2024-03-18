 Bend-Redmond Habitat seeks Volunteer Financial Coaches to work with Future Homeowners | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend-Redmond Habitat seeks Volunteer Financial Coaches to work with Future Homeowners

Volunteer information sessions set for April 9, 10

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is in search of Financial Coaches to work with future homeowners on their path toward homeownership. The purpose of the Partner Family Financial Coach is to support the Homeownership Services Department by coaching a Partner Family toward successful home purchase through monthly budget reviews, using a strengths-based and trauma-informed coaching model (training is provided). Priority is placed on ensuring that the Partner Family understands the basic concepts of budgeting, expense tracking, and financial goal setting. 
Financial Coaches are asked to have a knowledge of or have experience with financial accounting and/or record-keeping, budgeting, and coaching to encourage family self-sufficiency. It is helpful to have a history of homeownership and basic computer skills.

Volunteer Information Sessions will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 4:30 pm in-person at Bend- Redmond Habitat for Humanity (224 NE Thurston Ave.) or virtually on Wednesday, April 10, at 4:30pm. Interested persons can RSVP to attend of the informational meetings by signing up at https://forms.gle/9qFykVEFEfT4H9yE6

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is one of the few housing developers in Central Oregon providing opportunities for affordable homeownership. With its homeownership program, families & individuals are required to complete volunteer “sweat equity,” participate in monthly financial education, and attend homeownership preparedness classes. When those requirements are fulfilled, prospective buyers purchase their home with a traditional 30-year mortgage. Monthly mortgage payments are affordably set at less than 33% of monthly gross income. Habitat leverages grants and fundraising to cover the difference between construction costs and what a working-class household can afford. Each new Habitat home provides a deserving family with a brighter future—with the pride, safety, educational attainment, and wealth building opportunities that go along with homeownership.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond.  We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities.  Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served over 225 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home. For more information, visit bendredmondhabitat.org.

