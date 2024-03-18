Bend-Redmond Habitat seeks Volunteer Financial Coaches to work with Future Homeowners

Financial Coaches are asked to have a knowledge of or have experience with financial accounting and/or record-keeping, budgeting, and coaching to encourage family self-sufficiency. It is helpful to have a history of homeownership and basic computer skills.
Volunteer Information Sessions will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 4:30 pm in-person at Bend- Redmond Habitat for Humanity (224 NE Thurston Ave.) or virtually on Wednesday, April 10, at 4:30pm. Interested persons can RSVP to attend of the informational meetings by signing up at https://forms.gle/9qFykVEFEfT4H9yE6
Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is one of the few housing developers in Central Oregon providing opportunities for affordable homeownership. With its homeownership program, families & individuals are required to complete volunteer “sweat equity,” participate in monthly financial education, and attend homeownership preparedness classes. When those requirements are fulfilled, prospective buyers purchase their home with a traditional 30-year mortgage. Monthly mortgage payments are affordably set at less than 33% of monthly gross income. Habitat leverages grants and fundraising to cover the difference between construction costs and what a working-class household can afford. Each new Habitat home provides a deserving family with a brighter future—with the pride, safety, educational attainment, and wealth building opportunities that go along with homeownership.
About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served over 225 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home. For more information, visit bendredmondhabitat.org.
This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.