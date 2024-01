Now is the time to sign up Bend Young Professionals opportunities for 2024 and enjoy a minimum of 25 chances to attend captivating educational and social events.





click to enlarge Bend YP

Individual YP Passports give you exclusive access to all events and perks, with scholarships available. Tailored for a team’s success, Business Flex Passes are the ideal fit for newer teams, businesses in need of schedule flexibility or groups navigating Bend’s professional development scene. There is no limits on Flex Passes for businesses.The sale ends January 15. Benefits of joining Bend YP include bi-monthly social mixers to facilitate networking and connections, free expert labs, an annual educational summit, free membership to City Club of Bend among other perks. Info here