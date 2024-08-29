Most of Bendable's clients struggle with serious mental health concerns that have not responded to traditional treatments. Our facilitators and clinicians are highly trained in mental health and the risks associated with existing medications or medical history. In the past year, Bendable has served over 200 clients and recently moved into a new building to enhance client comfort and privacy. A recent survey revealed that 87% of former clients reported a positive impact on their lives, 68% found the experience very or extremely effective in addressing their intentions, and 65% reported that their insights were permanently transformative or long-lasting.
"Every dollar we receive allows us to help more people access these breakthrough therapies," said Amanda Gow, Executive Director of Bendable. "Our ability to offer scholarships is directly tied to sponsorships like this one from Dr. Bronner's, enabling us to support even more individuals in need." The first use of these funds will be for an upcoming veterans retreat, which is already fully booked. Future retreats for veterans and other communities will be announced via our newsletter, available at Bendable Therapy. Dr. Bronner's supports the benefits of psychedelic-assisted therapies for serious mental health concerns. Under their "Heal Soul" initiative, they have backed numerous public education efforts, advocacy organizations, and political campaigns promoting the acceptance and availability of psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat a range of mental health concerns such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD.
“We’ve been impressed with the work Bendable has done to expand access and improve efficacy with their group therapy model,” noted David Bronner, CEO (Cosmic Engagement Officer of Dr Bronner’s), “and so we wanted to support their work and advance this cause.”
Bendable Therapy, while based in Central Oregon, serves clients from across the state, country, and internationally (with scholarships currently available only to Oregonians). It relies on private donations from small donors, including many former clients, as well as larger contributions from philanthropists and companies like Dr. Bronner's, who are committed to making these therapies accessible to all adults in need. Those wishing to donate to support psilocybin services for Oregonians can do so directly here. Larger donors interested in funding services for specific communities or concerns can contact [email protected]. And anyone interested in learning more about our service, booking a consultation, or applying for services can visit Bendable Therapy.