BendFilm Names Giancarlo Gatto Executive Director

Courtesy BendFilm

strong organizational history of community development and enhancing our city’s cultural landscape.”



Gatto is a longtime member of the BendFilm family, including seven years as a board member, five of them as Board President. During his tenure, the organization acquired the Tin Pan Theatre, a signature venue for year-round programming and a centerpiece of the annual Bend Film Festival. A 12-year resident of Bend, and a self-described “lifelong cinephile,” Gatto has attended the Festival for a decade, and volunteered as a venue manager.



His career elsewhere has encompassed over two decades of financial management. As Executive Director, BendFilm, Gatto will oversee all aspects of the nonprofit’s year-round activities, including strategic business development, community relationship management and cultivation (including sponsor and government relations), financial planning and operations. He will also manage and work closely with the BendFilm staff, including programming director Selin Sevinç, on the production of the annual Bend Film Festival.





Gatto will work from BendFilm’s offices at 1000 Northwest Wall Street in downtown Bend, with regular travel to represent and amplify BendFilm’s presence and reputation at other festivals, markets and industry events worldwide.





BendFilm just wrapped their 20th annual Bend Film Festival, a successful event that saw 120 films unspooling live across seven venues over the course of four days, culminating in a Saturday night awards ceremony with over $13,000 in prize money distributed alongside laurels and trophies across competition categories.





endFilm, a Central Oregon independent nonprofit film organization, has announced that Giancarlo Gatto will assume the role of Executive Director, effective immediately. He succeeds interim Executive Director Ann Witsil and prior Executive Director Todd Looby.“I believe strongly in BendFilm’s mission to support diverse voices in our community and inspire connection through film,” said Gatto. “I’m honored to step into this role, and build on the