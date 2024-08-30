Bethlehem Inn Elects New Board Members

B

click to enlarge Bethlehem Inn

ethlehem Inn announced today that its Board of Directors has elected two new board members: Erika McCalpine and Scott Nelson. The Board of Directors is led by Rev. Dr. Steven Koski (Lead Pastor at First Presbyterian Church) as President, Kevin Link (Dir. of Preconstruction at SunWest Builders) as Secretary and Vice-President and Melissa Williams (Exec. Dir. With EveryChild Central Oregon) as Treasurer.The Inn staff and board would also like to acknowledge outgoing board members: Tammy Baney (Vice President) for her years of advocacy and community service on the board.Erika McCalpine served as the Senior Director of Equity, People and Culture at Espousal Strategies, LLC. Prior to joining Espousal, Erika was the Chief Equity Officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation. Erika has also served as faculty at Oregon State University-Cascades, and her beloved alma mater, the University of Alabama (Roll Tide!). Erika earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama in Business Management, and her master's in Management with concentrations in Organizational Behavior and Human Resources from the same institution. Erika devoted almost ten years of her career to teaching in academia, but has transferred to the private sector. With that transition, Erika still has a strong desire to share her knowledge and experience so she teaches psychology courses online for Southern New Hampshire University. Erika is a Society of Human Resource Management -Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). When Erika has spare time, she enjoys binge watching good television shows and spending time with her two children.Scott Nelson comes to the board with over twenty years of healthcare experience. As the Director of Imaging Service Lines for St. Charles Health System, Scott has a true passion for helping others. A lifelong learning, Scott holds a Master’s in Healthcare Administration, a Bachelor’s of Science in Education, and an Associate’s in Radiography. He is currently pursuing his Fellowship through the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). A graduate of Leadership Bend 2024, Scott and his cohorts, in partnership with Bethlehem Inn, St. Charles Health System, and Treeline Cinematic developed an orientation video for new participants to the Inn. Scott and his wife, Lisa, married for 28 years, have three adult children, Joshua, Olivia, and Rosalind who are the love of their lives. Bethlehem Inn is a community-supported nonprofit that has been transforming lives together through shelter, help and hope in Central Oregon for over 25 years.