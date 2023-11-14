Bethlehem Inn Redmond Announces Expanded Services

Bethlehem Inn announces an expansion of services at its Bethlehem Inn Redmond location. The Inn will continue to provide its accountability-based emergency shelter services in Bend and will also launch an expanded program in Redmond no later than January 2024. This new program will address the gap between emergency shelter and affordable housing; providing a longer term stay and case management with specialized housing advocacy to work toward building a more stable future for its participants.



click to enlarge Bethlehem Inn

“Homelessness cannot be solved with overnight shelter alone. The Bethlehem Inn staff knows that a resident’s success requires us to provide more than just a warm bed. We are very excited to launch expanded services in Redmond that will act as a bridge to stable housing. We are proud to continue collaborating with our stakeholders and partners as we work to meet the evolving need in our community,” said Gwenn Wysling, Executive Director.

Bethlehem Inn Redmond will have the capacity to house an estimated 30 participants in its new long term program. Individuals will receive meals, access to clothing and individualized support services to assist them in their transition to stable housing.

