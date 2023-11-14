 Bethlehem Inn Redmond Announces Expanded Services | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Bethlehem Inn Redmond Announces Expanded Services

By

Bethlehem Inn announces an expansion of services at its Bethlehem Inn Redmond location. The Inn will continue to provide its accountability-based emergency shelter services in Bend and will also launch an expanded program in Redmond no later than January 2024. This new program will address the gap between emergency shelter and affordable housing; providing a longer term stay and case management with specialized housing advocacy to work toward building a more stable future for its participants.

click to enlarge Bethlehem Inn Redmond Announces Expanded Services
Bethlehem Inn

“Homelessness cannot be solved with overnight shelter alone. The Bethlehem Inn staff knows that a resident’s success requires us to provide more than just a warm bed. We are very excited to launch expanded services in Redmond that will act as a bridge to stable housing. We are proud to continue collaborating with our stakeholders and partners as we work to meet the evolving need in our community,” said Gwenn Wysling, Executive Director.

Bethlehem Inn Redmond will have the capacity to house an estimated 30 participants in its new long term program. Individuals will receive meals, access to clothing and individualized support services to assist them in their transition to stable housing.

Bethlehem Inn is a community-supported nonprofit providing shelter, help and hope in Central Oregon for over 25 years. To learn more about Bethlehem Inn, visit www.bethleheminn.org.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

If you have business news to share please email directly to: [email protected]

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 8-13, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation