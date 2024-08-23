Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon Awarded $285,000 Grant from the Marie Lamfrom Foundation

B

click to enlarge Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon

ig Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, a program of J Bar J Youth Services, is proud to announce that they have been awarded a generous $285,000 grant from the Marie Lamfrom Foundation. This substantial funding will enable the organization to provide crucial mentorship and support to over 225 children each year for the next two years.The grant from the Marie Lamfrom Foundation represents a significant investment in the future of Central Oregon’s youth. With these funds, Big Brothers Big Sisters will continue its mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the potential of young people in the community. The grant will be used to enhance the Community-Based Mentoring Programs including recruiting and training new mentors and ensure that each child receives the personalized attention they need to thrive.“We are incredibly grateful to the Marie Lamfrom Foundation for this transformative grant,” said Jenn Davis, Program Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. “This support will allow us to reach more children, provide them with life-changing mentorship, and build a brighter future for our community.”Over the next two years, the funding will directly impact the lives of hundreds of children in Central Oregon by providing them with caring, supportive mentors who will guide them towards academic success, emotional well-being, and positive relationships. The grant will also help Big Brothers Big Sister expand its outreach efforts, ensuring that more children in need have access to these valuable programs.