Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon Recognized as Small-Mid Agency of the Year

B

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

ig Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, a program of J Bar J Youth Services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Small-Mid Agency of the Year award at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America National Conference, held last week in Dallas, Texas.This prestigious award recognizes one agency (out of 81) of this size that has shown excellence and had outstanding achievements throughout the year. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon stood out for its commitment to enriching the lives of young people through mentoring relationships that ignite the promise and power of youth.The accomplishments for this award included serving 220 children and youth in 2023 in their One-to-One Plus Community Based Mentoring program, increasing grant foundation funding by 67%, and increasing revenue by 26% over the previous year. The program also implemented Lunch n’ Learns for local businesses and held two successful fundraising events; Comedy For Kids’ Sake and Bowl For Kids’ Sake.“We are honored to receive the prestigious Small-Mid Agency of the Year award from Big Brother Big Sisters of America, “ said Jenn Davis, Program Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, volunteers, advisory council, and community partners who support our mission every day. Together, we are making a profound difference in the lives of children facing adversity in Central Oregon.”The Small-Mid Agency of the Year award underscores Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon’s commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing its programs to serve more children in need. The agency looks forward to continuing its mission of providing mentoring opportunities that inspire youth to realize their full potential and achieve success in life.