 Boardworks Climbing Celebrates First Anniversary | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Boardworks Climbing Celebrates First Anniversary

By

Boardworks Climbing celebrates their first year in business on January 1, 2024. The 24-hour adults-only climbing gym, founded by Lily Kral, officially opened on January 1, 2023.

Boardworks Climbing Celebrates First Anniversary
Courtesy Compass Commercial


Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Luke Ross and Terry O’Neil, CCIM closed the deal on Boardworks’ Bend location in August 2022. “Finding the right location for Boardworks took only a few months,” Ross stated. “We are thrilled to see Lily’s business thriving in the community. She built something truly unique, and we are honored to have been a part of the journey.”

“I really enjoyed getting to work with Luke and Compass Commercial on securing the lease for the space and am grateful for the continued support,” Kral stated.

Kral envisioned the gym in 2020 out of a desire to create a training-focused climbing gym that also fosters a tight-knit climbing community. As an Oregon native, Kral grew up climbing Smith Rock and quickly developed a passion for the sport. With over 20 years of climbing experience, she is a professional route setter and has worked as a gym manager for the past decade. Her aspiration to become a more powerful climber motivated her to discover board climbing, recognizing the potential with this diverse training tool.

The LED climbing boards offer flexibility and customization with five different climbing options, including full kilter boards with illuminated holds guiding climbers, adjustable decoy boards to target and strengthen weaknesses, a beginner-friendly grasshopper board, the more challenging moon board, and a spray wall. Members can choose from over 100,000 preprogrammed routes, and log and track their progress on the gym's app.

The gym is a great option for first-time climbers looking for a new hobby or workout routine, as well as experienced climbers wanting to improve their technique. It also offers other amenities, including a sauna, yoga classes, a weightlifting area, and community events. Boardworks recently rolled out their Winter Bouldering League in partnership with Bend Endurance Academy, running from January 1 through March 31.

“We do a lot of community events here,” Kral stated. “It’s always been incredibly important to me to have a lot of options for community building. I wanted to use the gym as a conduit for anyone to do that.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Boardworks Climbing, visit their website at boardworksclimbing.com.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Holiday Cocktail Week

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 20-23, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation