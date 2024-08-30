BPR Foundation hosts Pavilion-Palooza event on Sept. 8

T

click to enlarge Bend Park and Recreation

o mark the end of summer, the Bend Park & Recreation Foundation invites community members of all ages to Pavilion-Palooza, a live music and roller-skating event at The Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.The first-ever Pavilion-Palooza promises to be a fun afternoon with live music from Jeshua Marshall and the Flood, roller skating, open skate park features, lawn games and more. There will be food, beverages, beer and cider available for purchase.Admission is $5 per person, free for children under age 5, and includes activities and skate use. Admission includes skate rental, which has limited quantities and sizes. Attendees with their own skates are encouraged to bring them.“As we wind down a busy season in Central Oregon, the BPR Foundation board members invite community members to come together to enjoy fun activities and entertainment with friends and family,” said Jane Dunham, BPR Foundation board chair. “This new event aims to connect individuals to one another and to raise some funds to be able to say ‘yes’ to everyone who wants to participate in BPRD recreation activities.”Funds raised from admissions will support BPRD’s recreation scholarship program, offering individuals and families in our community access to BPRD recreation programs and opportunities. In 2023, more than 1,200 households and 3,200 individuals were approved for scholarships and $720,000 was contributed to reduce financial barriers to participation in many programs including Kids Inc afterschool care, swim lessons, youth sports and recreation facility passes.“Our goal is to serve everyone in the community and reduce barriers to participation and rapidly increased the support provided in recent years,” said Matt Mercer, recreation services director. “Eight in 10 children of school age participate in recreation programs annually and scholarship funds are crucial to continue this as the community grows.”At Pavilion-Palooza, skateboards and scooters with helmets are welcome in the skatepark area too; however, bikes are not allowed. For those who plan to enjoy the live music entertainment, blankets and chairs are welcome for the lawn area.