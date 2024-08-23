CASA of Central Oregon Seeks Compassionate Volunteers for Trainings Starting in September

C

click to enlarge Pexels

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

ASA of Central Oregon is calling on individuals with a heart for helping children to become Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). With 52 children in foster care currently waiting for a CASA volunteer, we urgently need dedicated community members to step up and make a lasting difference.“We have seen a 22% increase in the number of children in foster care since January of 2020. This rise, driven by widely reported community issues such as substance abuse, drug overdoses, domestic violence, and the effects of high living costs and homelessness, had significantly strained our resources,” said Heather Dion, CASA Executive Director.The impact of a CASA volunteer is profound: children with a CASA advocate are more likely to succeed in school. They receive necessary services to heal and recover from trauma, have higher levels of hope, and are 50% less likely to re-enter the foster care system once their case is closed.This fall, we are offering two training options to fit different schedules. Our in-person training in Bend will run from Sept. 10 to Oct. 29 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For those who prefer a virtual option, we will host a Zoom training from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31 on Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.Becoming a CASA volunteer is open to adults with a genuine desire to advocate for children. Our training is designed to equip you with all the skills needed to support a child in court and in the community. Volunteers must be 21 years or older, and while you’ll need to pass a background check and participate in an interview, no prior experience is required. The training includes approximately 36 hours of preparation, after which you’ll commit to dedicating 10-15 hours per month to a specific case for at least two years.