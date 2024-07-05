Cascade Lifestyle Group Ranks as No. 1 Small Team in Oregon for Coldwell Banker Bain

T

The Cascade Lifestyle Group

“We understand how stressful a real estate transaction can be, and how important it is that our clients stay informed. We provide honest and clear communication and take pride in educating our clients, allowing them to make solid decisions throughout their transactions,” said Scanland. “We work side-by-side to make each client feel like they are our top priority and never take on more than we can handle with utmost professionalism.”

he Cascade Lifestyle Group led by Kristi Kaufman and Catherine Scanland, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists and real estate brokers affiliated with the Bend office of Coldwell Banker Bain, has ranked as the No. 1 small team in Oregon for Coldwell Banker Bain based on their 2023 sales volume.Licensed as a Broker in Oregon since 2006, Kaufman also has 13 years of experience as a real estate lawyer. First licensed in California in 1996, Scanland has been licensed in Oregon since 2012.“Our breadth of professional experience guarantees that we have handled almost every real estate situation imaginable. We have worked with hundreds of buyers and sellers and approach each transaction with our client's best interest at the center of the sale,” said Kaufman. “We use our past experiences to avoid problems and ensure the most seamless transaction possible.”Kaufman holds a bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University and a juris doctor degree from Northwestern School of Law at Lewis and Clark College, and Scanland attended the University of Oregon and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University.The Cascade Lifestyle Group actively supports multiple local organizations helping children, families and educational organizations.