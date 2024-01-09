 Central Oregon’s Cabin Fever Expo Showcases Premier RVs, Boats, and Power Sports Equipment | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Central Oregon’s Cabin Fever Expo Showcases Premier RVs, Boats, and Power Sports Equipment

Beaver Coach Sales, in collaboration with Lifestyle Wake and Midstate Power Sports, announces the upcoming Cabin Fever Expo, a premier showcase of luxury RVs, boats, and power sports equipment at the Deschutes County Expo Center, January 18-21, inside the First Interstate Bank Arena at the fairgrounds in Redmond, OR. Admission is free.

Three of Central Oregon's leading recreational vehicle dealerships join forces to present the Cabin Fever Expo. Beaver Coach Sales, Lifestyle Wake and Midstate Power Sports will converge inside the Deschutes County Expo Center, offering a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to explore the latest and greatest in luxury RVs, boats, and all-terrain vehicles. Attendees will have the chance to win over $1500 in giveaways, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. Prizes include high-end accessories and exclusive experiences.

January 18-21, 2024

Thursday-Saturday: 10 am-5 pm, Sunday 10 am-3 pm

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center - First Interstate Bank Arena

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

For more information and a sneak peak at the discounted offerings, please visit https://thecabinfeverexpo.com/.


This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

