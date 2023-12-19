City Hosts Open House And Survey For Bear Creek Road And 27th Street Improvements Project

The City of Bend is currently designing a variety of safer and more accessible bike and pedestrian routes throughout the City, including along Bear Creek Road and SE 27th Street. Community members are invited to an open house Tuesday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Bend Municipal Court, 555 NE 15th Street, to review potential design configurations and provide input.





click to enlarge City of Bend

The same open house information and survey is available online at

. The community can share their feedback about the design alternatives by completing the online survey by Dec. 26, 2023.

The Bear Creek Road and 27th Street Improvements Project provides safer connections for pedestrians and bicycles traveling between neighborhoods, schools, parks and trails; and a new roundabout at Bear Creek Road, Pettigrew Road and Purcell Boulevard.

The project will identify, select, design and construct the following improvements:

Walking and biking improvements along Bear Creek Road between Cessna Drive and the eastern urban growth boundary (City Limits)

Walking and biking improvements along 27th Street between Reed Market Road and Highway 20

Further walking and biking improvements are planned to make a trail connection between the 15th Street and Bear Creek Road roundabout and the Coyner Trail.

A roundabout at the intersection of Bear Creek Road, Pettigrew Road and Purcell Boulevard to enhance safety is included with the walking and biking improvements.

For more information about the project, visit bendoregon.gov/bearcreek27th.