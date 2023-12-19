 City Hosts Open House And Survey For Bear Creek Road And 27th Street Improvements Project | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

City Hosts Open House And Survey For Bear Creek Road And 27th Street Improvements Project

The City of Bend is currently designing a variety of safer and more accessible bike and pedestrian routes throughout the City, including along Bear Creek Road and SE 27th Street. Community members are invited to an open house Tuesday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Bend Municipal Court, 555 NE 15th Street, to review potential design configurations and provide input.

click to enlarge City Hosts Open House And Survey For Bear Creek Road And 27th Street Improvements Project
City of Bend
The same open house information and survey is available online at bendoregon.gov/bearcreek27th. The community can share their feedback about the design alternatives by completing the online survey by Dec. 26, 2023.

The Bear Creek Road and 27th Street Improvements Project provides safer connections for pedestrians and bicycles traveling between neighborhoods, schools, parks and trails; and a new roundabout at Bear Creek Road, Pettigrew Road and Purcell Boulevard.

The project will identify, select, design and construct the following improvements:

  • Walking and biking improvements along Bear Creek Road between Cessna Drive and the eastern urban growth boundary (City Limits)
  • Walking and biking improvements along 27th Street between Reed Market Road and Highway 20
  • Further walking and biking improvements are planned to make a trail connection between the 15th Street and Bear Creek Road roundabout and the Coyner Trail.
  • A roundabout at the intersection of Bear Creek Road, Pettigrew Road and Purcell Boulevard to enhance safety is included with the walking and biking improvements.

For more information about the project, visit bendoregon.gov/bearcreek27th.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Holiday Cocktail Week

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 13-25, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation