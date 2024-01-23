 City Of Redmond To Reveal New Public Safety Facility Design Concept at January 29 Open House | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
City Of Redmond To Reveal New Public Safety Facility Design Concept at January 29 Open House

The City of Redmond invites the community to see the latest design and upcoming construction plans for Redmond’s new Public Safety Facility at an open house Monday, January 29 at Redmond City Hall, 411 SW 9th St., from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The FFA Architecture + Interiors team will present the design, followed by attendees being given the opportunity to view plans and images of the project and engage directly with members of the design team.

City of Redmond

“In 2023, we hosted several outreach events to give community members the opportunity to influence the design of Redmond’s new Public Safety Facility,” remarks Redmond Police Chief Devin Lewis. “We are excited to reveal the final concept shaped by the feedback collected.”

In May 2022, Redmond voters approved a $40 million bond to finance the construction of a new public safety facility. Land was acquired in 2021 for the Public Safety Facility using Redmond American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The city has completed the design phase of the public safety facility and construction is slated to begin this spring. City and project staff will be available during the open house for questions. More information available online at www.redmondoregon.gov/PublicSafetyFacility.

