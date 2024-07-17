COCC Awarded $2.2 Million from U.S. Dept. of Education for High School Equivalency Program

A

click to enlarge COCC

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

recently awarded five-year, $2.2 million grant to Central Oregon Community College (COCC) from the U.S. Department of Education will continue funding the regional chapter of the federal High School Equivalency Program, a longtime partnership between COCC and the High Desert Education Service District (HDESD). The grant period began on July 1.The federal High School Equivalency Program is a secondary migrant education program designed to help migrant and seasonal farm workers and family members earn their general education development (GED) certificate.“Farm workers” has a broad definition that can encompass many jobs directly related to food production, such as dairy production or fisheries, explained Anton Gonzalez Jennings, regional director for the Central Oregon High School Equivalency Program. “We can serve any individual who meets the eligibility guidelines.”As part of the Oregon program, COCC oversees GED test preparation, instruction and testing at its Redmond campus, with evening classes held four days a week. The grant provides stipends for things like gas and child care to make attendance more attainable.COCC also offers GED test preparation classes through its Adult Basic Skills program.With this grant, COCC assumes the administrative role from the HDESD, which provided grant service and guidance for the past five years. The last Central Oregon High School Equivalency Program grant supported GED attainment for 50 individuals.“The arrangement will result in more funds going directly to students and programming, a change made at the request of our partner, the HDESD,” said Tony Russell, instructional dean at COCC. “This is crucial funding and maintains an essential educational path for many residents in our region, opening untold career and learning opportunities.”Oregon’s High School Equivalency Program is part of the Higher Education Coordinating Commission’s Office of Community Colleges and Workforce Development.