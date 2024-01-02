COCC Project Management Information Meeting

The Central Oregon Community College Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development is holding a free informational meeting on Project Management Tuesday, January 16th.



Project management skills are in-demand and employers across industries often require formal project management training. This free informational session is an opportunity to learn about these skills and if you might benefit from courses and/or certification.

Project Management Info Meeting

Tuesday, Jan. 16

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Bend Campus, CAS 104

Registration required



