COCC Project Management Information Meeting

The Central Oregon Community College Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development is holding a free informational meeting on Project Management Tuesday, January 16th.
Project management skills are in-demand and employers across industries often require formal project management training. This free informational session is an opportunity to learn about these skills and if you might benefit from courses and/or certification. Get info here.
Project Management Info Meeting
Tuesday, Jan. 16
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Bend Campus, CAS 104
This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.