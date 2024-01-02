 COCC Project Management Information Meeting | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

COCC Project Management Information Meeting

Submitted by COCC

The Central Oregon Community College Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development is holding a free informational meeting on Project Management Tuesday, January 16th.

click to enlarge COCC Project Management Information Meeting
COCC

Project management skills are in-demand and employers across industries often require formal project management training. This free informational session is an opportunity to learn about these skills and if you might benefit from courses and/or certification. Get info here




Project Management Info Meeting
Tuesday, Jan. 16
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Bend Campus, CAS 104

Registration required

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Holiday Cocktail Week

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Business News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 27- 1, 2025

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation